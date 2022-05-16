Awami National Party ( ANP) delegation on Monday visited provincial secretariat of Pakistan People's Party to discuss political issues and upcoming bye election in PK -7 Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Awami National Party ( ANP) delegation on Monday visited provincial secretariat of Pakistan People's Party to discuss political issues and upcoming bye election in PK -7 Swat.

The ANP delegation led by provincial vice president, Khushdil Khan met PPP provincial President Najamuddin.

ANP spokesman Samar Haroon Bilour, member provincial assembly MPA Salahuddin Khan, Faisal Khan and Shakeel Bashir Khan, Peoples Party's spokesman Ziaullah Afrifi and Night Orakzai were also present in the meeting.

The ANP delegation sought PPP's support in bye election on PK-7 which fall vacant due to death of ANP MPA Waqar Ahmed Khan.

The provincial leadership of PPP sought time for the consultation in this regard.