ANP Grieves Over Tragic Death Of Iranian President, Govt Officials
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) C0entral President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hassan Ameer Abdul Hayan and other government officials in a helicopter crash the other day.
The ANP leader said the death of the Iranian president and other government high-ups was a great tragedy and the ANP was very much aggrieved to hear about this tragic news.
At this critical juncture, he said the ANP and people of Pakistan equally share the grief of the victims’ families and Iranian people. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.
Recent Stories
Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMEX striving to automate, digitize country's commodity market4 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders promotes, coexistence, tolerance in Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
CM vows to raise living standard of people4 minutes ago
-
Progress, development in current era cannot be achieved without focusing on IT, digitalization: Moh ..5 minutes ago
-
LGH all set to treat heatstroke patients5 minutes ago
-
Exhibition 'Archipelago of the Self' to be unveiled on Friday5 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi5 minutes ago
-
597 profiteers arrested, 82 shops sealed on selling food items at high prices25 minutes ago
-
MNSUA orgainzes int'l conference on Bee pollination, conservation25 minutes ago
-
MWMC workers provide facilities to beat heat45 minutes ago
-
Iranian embassy lowers flag at half-mast55 minutes ago
-
Blood camp held at DBA1 hour ago