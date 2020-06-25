UrduPoint.com
Anti-dengue Activities Continue In All Seven KP Divisions: Kamran Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:48 AM

Anti-dengue activities continue in all seven KP divisions: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to KP CM on Local Governments, Kamran Bangash has said that the ongoing anti-dengue activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being carried out in all seven divisions of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Local Governments, Kamran Bangash has said that the ongoing anti-dengue activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being carried out in all seven divisions of the province.

According to an officially released statement here Wednesday, he said the Local Governments' Department since April this year has carried out 11514 successful activities, while the relevant teams are still active.

Explaining the details of anti-dengue activities, Special Assistant Kamran Bangash said that anti-dengue activities were carried out by Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), local area authorities, water and sanitation companies and offices of the Assistant Director Local Governments, across the province.

Most of the activities took place at the level of Tehsil Municipal Administration, he added.

Kamran Bangash further said that a special staff consisting of 1269 employees has been formed against dengue that play their due roles in a timely and meaningful manner using modern technology.

Meanwhile, 3508 activities were undertaken to maintain good drainage as blocked drains are often a safe haven for dengue. In addition, 253 operations were carried out in graveyards where water was expected to accumulate or drains to be blocked.

He furthered that there were 702 activities in the scrap markets to spread awareness among the people about dengue.

Giving details of anti-dengue activities at the divisional level, Kamran Bangash said that most of activities were carried out in Malakand division for the purpose to eliminate dengue. Such as in Malakand Division 3183, Mardan 2884, Bannu 2194 and 417 anti-dengue activities were carried out in the provincial capital Peshawar.

Kamran Bangash said that at present the Local Governments Department is working simultaneously against corona and dengue and urged upon the people ensure safety measures as the role of the public is very important in this regard.

