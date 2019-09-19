UrduPoint.com
Anti-Dengue Awareness Day Observed At RWU

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 05:18 PM

Anti-Dengue awareness day observed at RWU

Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) Thursday observed Dengue Awareness Day to create awareness of precautionary measures for dengue among the people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) Thursday observed Dengue Awareness Day to create awareness of precautionary measures for dengue among the people.

A walk and seminar were arranged at the university to raise awareness about the dengue and prevention from this disease.

The seminar was organised by the university administration and was attended by all academic heads, faculty members, staff and students of the university.

While addressing the participants, vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Aalia Sohail Khan said that awareness played a key role in fight against dengue because prevention is far better than cure.

She stressed upon the need to promote awareness about the dengue fever in all segments of society especially among the students, enabling them to curb the menace of the dengue fever in the society.

She said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to play his role for controlling dengue and protecting citizens from this dangerous disease by adopting all precautionary measures.

Dengue prevention at university and around the city is a priority as the youth is the future of our country and their protection is of utmost importance," she added.

At the end, a walk was also organized by sports department which was attended by students and academic staff. Awareness pamphlets were also distributed on the occasion.

