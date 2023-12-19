Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Drive To Start On 20th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Anti-encroachment drive to start on 20th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider has extended the ultimatum for the encroachment mafia by 24 hours.

In alignment with the directives of the Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister, a grand operation against encroachers is now scheduled to commence on Wednesday.

Rafia Haider, who is also the Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), announced the city-wide anti-encroachment operation set for Dec 20 morning. Acting under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the DC will oversee the operation.

Emphasizing a commitment to fairness, DC Lahore Rafia Haider underscored an impartial approach to the anti-encroachment drive in the city.

Collaborating entities in this effort include district administration, police, parking authorities, and the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC). A public appeal is issued for voluntary encroachment removal.

The DC reaffirmed the stringent implementation of a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments. With a stern warning, she asserted that criminal proceedings under the Encroachment Act will be initiated against individuals found engaging in encroachments.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Punjab Company Criminals

Recent Stories

4 die, 17 injured in Hasilpur road mishap

4 die, 17 injured in Hasilpur road mishap

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to deepen ties with Norway: PM

Pakistan committed to deepen ties with Norway: PM

50 minutes ago
 NCSW, PTA, GSMA establishes 'Action Coalition on W ..

NCSW, PTA, GSMA establishes 'Action Coalition on Women’s Digital Inclusion'

50 minutes ago
 Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 13, in ..

Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 13, injures 178

1 hour ago
 NAB, KP government join hands for eradicating corr ..

NAB, KP government join hands for eradicating corruption

1 hour ago
 Oil prices surge following Red Sea attacks

Oil prices surge following Red Sea attacks

1 hour ago
World migrants day observed

World migrants day observed

1 hour ago
 IFA closes bakery amidst hygiene

IFA closes bakery amidst hygiene

1 hour ago
 MQM-P denounces non-payment of salaries to HMC's s ..

MQM-P denounces non-payment of salaries to HMC's staff

1 hour ago
 EU launches 'illegal content' probe into Elon Musk ..

EU launches 'illegal content' probe into Elon Musk's X

1 hour ago
 PHC reserves judgment on PTI petition seeking elec ..

PHC reserves judgment on PTI petition seeking election under supervision of judi ..

1 hour ago
 AC Potohar cracks down on price gougers, 7 netted

AC Potohar cracks down on price gougers, 7 netted

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan