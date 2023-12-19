Anti-encroachment drive to start on 20th

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider has extended the ultimatum for the encroachment mafia by 24 hours.

In alignment with the directives of the Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister, a grand operation against encroachers is now scheduled to commence on Wednesday.

Rafia Haider, who is also the Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), announced the city-wide anti-encroachment operation set for Dec 20 morning. Acting under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the DC will oversee the operation.

Emphasizing a commitment to fairness, DC Lahore Rafia Haider underscored an impartial approach to the anti-encroachment drive in the city.

Collaborating entities in this effort include district administration, police, parking authorities, and the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC). A public appeal is issued for voluntary encroachment removal.

The DC reaffirmed the stringent implementation of a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments. With a stern warning, she asserted that criminal proceedings under the Encroachment Act will be initiated against individuals found engaging in encroachments.