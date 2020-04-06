UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Germs Spray Continues In Corona Hit Areas: DG

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

Anti germs spray continues in corona hit areas: DG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General Rescue-1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmad said here Monday that anti-germs spray campaign was underway across the province.

In a statement here, the DG said the spray was being done in corona hit areas on war footings.

Dr. Khateer Ahmad said the process of spraying would continue in the future as well.

He said Corona was a fatal virus and people cooperation was needed to defeat it.

