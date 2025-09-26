Open Menu

Anti-Malaria, Dengue Spray Campaign Underway In Khairpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 02:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Under the directives of District Health Officer Dr. Syed Masroor Hassan Shah and DFP Dr. Muhammad Rafiq Mangi, the VBD team of Khairpur district is conducting a spray campaign to prevent malaria and dengue.

Dr. Shahid Khaskheli and Maqbool Hussain Hakro (DMS) on Friday informed that the spray campaign will continue in 29 wards of Khairpur during the autumn season, prioritizing areas for malaria and dengue mosquito control.

Maqbool Hussain Hakro stated that fumigation/spraying was carried out in areas including Kacheri Road, Gulistan Colony, Jailani House, Abra Mohalla, Munshi Mohalla, Panjgala Chowk, Police Station A Section, Mir Ali Bazar, City Hospital, Lady Wellington, Phool Bagh, and others.

The spray campaign is ongoing in all eight tehsils of the district to prevent malaria and dengue. Maqbool Hussain Hakro appealed to citizens to ensure proper drainage and cleanliness in their areas and report any complaints to the Malaria Control Program office at Chandia Mor.

