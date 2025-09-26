Chinese Consulate hosts reception to mark 76th national day of China

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi hosted a grand reception to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The event was attended by senior government officials, diplomats, business leaders, media representatives, members of civil society, overseas Chinese, and friends from all walks of life in Pakistan.

Addressing the reception, Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong highlighted China’s progress in 2025, noting that the Chinese economy has maintained steady growth despite global challenges. China’s GDP grew by 5.3% in the first half of the year, with strong performance in high-tech industries, digital economy, and green development.

He also emphasized advancements in science and technology, from breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and robotics to aerospace and autonomous driving, which continue to attract global attention.

The Consul General underlined China’s achievements in ecological protection and cultural revitalization, as well as its growing role in global governance.

He noted that President Xi Jinping recently launched the Global Governance Initiative at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, furthering China’s commitment to peace, cooperation, and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, he reaffirmed that the Chinese nation values independence, peaceful development, and stands firmly on the right side of history.

Turning to bilateral ties, the Consul General said that 2025 is a significant year for China-Pakistan relations. With high-level visits by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China, the two countries have deepened their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

The launch of the Plan of Action (2025-2029) provides a roadmap for future cooperation in industry, agriculture, mining, connectivity, and high-tech sectors, with a special focus on upgrading the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to “CPEC 2.0.”

He stressed that China remains committed to people-centered cooperation, implementing livelihood projects in health, education, climate change response, and youth exchanges. Referring to the recent floods in Pakistan, he announced China’s emergency assistance of $2 million and an additional 100 million RMB ($14 million) in relief supplies to support flood-affected communities.

The Consul General also pledged enhanced counterterrorism and security cooperation to create a safer environment for Pakistan’s development and joint projects. He expressed gratitude to Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah for their strong support to the Consulate.

Concluding his remarks, he reiterated China’s firm commitment to strengthening friendship with Pakistan, quoting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of unity in building a better future.

In the end, the Consul General also raised the slogan of “China-Pakistan dosti zindabad!”.