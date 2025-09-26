Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Costal Areas Of Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours
However, partly cloudy weather is forecast in coastal areas.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
