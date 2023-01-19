Anti-polio drive: 936,300 children administered drops in 3 days

As many as 936,300 children up to the age of five years have been administered polio drops here during first three days of the anti polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 936,300 children up to the age of five years have been administered polio drops here during first three days of the anti polio drive.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said that teams of Health department were active across the district and they dispensed polio drops to 296,320 children on third day.

He appreciated the performance of polio teams and directed the health officers to use all means of advertisement to convince the parents so that 100 percent of campaign targets could be achieved.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Kashif Mehmood Kamboh and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Saqib Munir gave presentation on implementation of ongoing anti polio campaign whereas assistant commissioners and representative of WHO and UNICEF were also present in the meeting.