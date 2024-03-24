Anti-polio drive to begin in Punjab from tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) A 5-day polio campaign is set to commence in seven districts of Punjab from Monday.

According to a private news channel, the initiative, aims to administer polio vaccines to over 4.5 million children in specific district of Punjab.

Particular attention will be given to the cities of Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, Kusur, and Faisalabad.