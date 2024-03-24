Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive To Begin In Punjab From Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Anti-polio drive to begin in Punjab from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) A 5-day polio campaign is set to commence in seven districts of Punjab from Monday.

According to a private news channel, the initiative, aims to administer polio vaccines to over 4.5 million children in specific district of Punjab.

Particular attention will be given to the cities of Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, Kusur, and Faisalabad.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Polio Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Okara Dera Ghazi Khan Rajanpur From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

14 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

24 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

24 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

24 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

24 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

1 day ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

1 day ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

1 day ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

1 day ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

1 day ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan