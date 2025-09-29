Open Menu

Anti-smog Awareness Campaign Launched In Nankana

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Anti-smog awareness campaign launched in Nankana

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The administration of Nankana Sahib has launched an awareness campaign to eliminate smog on Monday, these were on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to DC office, an anti-smog awareness walk was organized, led by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tasleem Akhtar Rao, with the participation of government officials, citizens, civil society members, media representatives, and the Sikh community.

The awareness rally started from the DC office and concluded at Gurdwara Janm Asthan.

The DC emphasized the importance of collective efforts in reducing smog. He stated that both citizens and the administration share equal responsibilities in combating smog and that awareness will be spread through media to reach every citizen.

He assured that immediate action will be taken against smog contributors, including vehicles emitting smoke and those burning crop residues or garbage.

Citizens are encouraged to report complaints and provide information, which will be addressed promptly. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for environmental pollution.

The district administration is committed to keeping the environment clean, with environmental squads, para-force, and other institutions working together to achieve this goal.

The campaign aims to promote a healthier environment and reduce the harmful effects of smog on citizens' health.

APP/kdh/378

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurd ..

Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi

23 minutes ago
 UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initi ..

UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women

38 minutes ago
 NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may de ..

NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..

53 minutes ago
 Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup succes ..

Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai

53 minutes ago
 XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews ..

XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews status of investment strategy

53 minutes ago
 Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61s ..

Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61st International Art Exhibition ..

53 minutes ago
Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment ..

Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy

1 hour ago
 DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join fo ..

DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join forces to set new event catering ..

1 hour ago
 UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leade ..

UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leadership’s vision, confirms pio ..

2 hours ago
 Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fibe ..

Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fiber laser for medical, industria ..

2 hours ago
 ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry v ..

ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry visa regulations

2 hours ago
 MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decision ..

MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decisions on Electronic Invoicing Syst ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan