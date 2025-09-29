Anti-smog Awareness Campaign Launched In Nankana
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 04:30 PM
NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The administration of Nankana Sahib has launched an awareness campaign to eliminate smog on Monday, these were on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
According to DC office, an anti-smog awareness walk was organized, led by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tasleem Akhtar Rao, with the participation of government officials, citizens, civil society members, media representatives, and the Sikh community.
The awareness rally started from the DC office and concluded at Gurdwara Janm Asthan.
The DC emphasized the importance of collective efforts in reducing smog. He stated that both citizens and the administration share equal responsibilities in combating smog and that awareness will be spread through media to reach every citizen.
He assured that immediate action will be taken against smog contributors, including vehicles emitting smoke and those burning crop residues or garbage.
Citizens are encouraged to report complaints and provide information, which will be addressed promptly. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for environmental pollution.
The district administration is committed to keeping the environment clean, with environmental squads, para-force, and other institutions working together to achieve this goal.
The campaign aims to promote a healthier environment and reduce the harmful effects of smog on citizens' health.
APP/kdh/378
