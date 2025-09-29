CTO Hamzah visits PIMS, inquires after injured ITP officer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Hamza Humayun on Monday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to inquire after Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) officer ASI Saleem, who was seriously injured during duty in a road accident.

An official told APP that the CTO met the injured officer, asked after his health, and obtained details from the hospital administration about the medical facilities being provided.

He said the CTO directed that senior officers be deputed on special duty to look after the injured officer and ensure every possible medical support.

He assured complete institutional cooperation and encouraged the officer, stating: “Police officers are my family, and I stand by them in their difficult times. Taking care of injured officers and their families is the foremost responsibility of the department.”

According to police sources, ASI Saleem had been critically injured in an accident on Srinagar Highway and was shifted to PIMS for treatment.

/APP-rzr-mkz