PRBC, PTV Sindh join hands for World Culture Festival to be held at Arts Council of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Pakistan and Romania are set to strengthen their cultural bond through the World Culture Festival, scheduled for November 2025 at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

The highlight of the festival will be a performance by acclaimed Romanian opera singer Mrs. Georgiana Costea Gluga, said a press release issued here on Monday.

In preparation for the event, officials from the Pakistan Romania business Council (PRBC), led by Advisor and Chief Operating Officer Mr. Atif Farooqi and Chairman Mr. Sohail Shamim Firpo, called on General Manager ptv Sindh, Mr. Amjad Hussain Shah, to discuss extensive media coverage.

During the meeting, PRBC officials and Mr.

Shah explored ways to ensure extensive media coverage for the event. Shah expressed PTV’s commitment to supporting the initiative, saying, “We are excited to partner with PRBC in showcasing the cultural bond between Pakistan and Romania. This event will undoubtedly bring our nations closer together through the universal language of music and art.”

Atif Farooqi underscored the significance of the collaboration, noting, “This partnership with PTV Sindh will play a pivotal role in highlighting the rich cultural exchange between Pakistan and Romania

. We look forward to a successful collaboration that strengthens the bond between our nations.”