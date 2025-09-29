- Home
- Pakistan
- PRBC, PTV Sindh join hands for World Culture Festival to be held at Arts Council of Pakistan
PRBC, PTV Sindh Join Hands For World Culture Festival To Be Held At Arts Council Of Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Pakistan and Romania are set to strengthen their cultural bond through the World Culture Festival, scheduled for November 2025 at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.
The highlight of the festival will be a performance by acclaimed Romanian opera singer Mrs. Georgiana Costea Gluga, said a press release issued here on Monday.
In preparation for the event, officials from the Pakistan Romania business Council (PRBC), led by Advisor and Chief Operating Officer Mr. Atif Farooqi and Chairman Mr. Sohail Shamim Firpo, called on General Manager ptv Sindh, Mr. Amjad Hussain Shah, to discuss extensive media coverage.
During the meeting, PRBC officials and Mr.
Shah explored ways to ensure extensive media coverage for the event. Shah expressed PTV’s commitment to supporting the initiative, saying, “We are excited to partner with PRBC in showcasing the cultural bond between Pakistan and Romania. This event will undoubtedly bring our nations closer together through the universal language of music and art.”
Atif Farooqi underscored the significance of the collaboration, noting, “This partnership with PTV Sindh will play a pivotal role in highlighting the rich cultural exchange between Pakistan and Romania
. We look forward to a successful collaboration that strengthens the bond between our nations.”
Recent Stories
Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi
UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women
NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..
Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai
XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews status of investment strategy
Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61st International Art Exhibition ..
Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy
DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join forces to set new event catering ..
UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leadership’s vision, confirms pio ..
Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fiber laser for medical, industria ..
ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry visa regulations
MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decisions on Electronic Invoicing Syst ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sargodha University conducts media literacy training for faculty9 minutes ago
-
ITP officer injured in car accident; CTO orders immediate action9 minutes ago
-
PRBC, PTV Sindh join hands for World Culture Festival to be held at Arts Council of Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
DSC reviews performance in health sector orders action against negligent staff29 minutes ago
-
Progress on 'Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology' reviewed29 minutes ago
-
Pakistani youth must harness technology to strengthen National Defense: VC SAU39 minutes ago
-
Polio campaign to begin in Nankana39 minutes ago
-
Cabinet approved policy to bring jobs and opportunities for youth: Rana Mashhood39 minutes ago
-
KP By-elections: polling on 24 vacant seats scheduled for October 1939 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi offers condolences in DI Khan49 minutes ago
-
Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy51 minutes ago
-
Training held for polio campaign in Sialkot59 minutes ago