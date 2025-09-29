Open Menu

PRBC, PTV Sindh Join Hands For World Culture Festival To Be Held At Arts Council Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 04:20 PM

PRBC, PTV Sindh join hands for World Culture Festival to be held at Arts Council of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Pakistan and Romania are set to strengthen their cultural bond through the World Culture Festival, scheduled for November 2025 at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

The highlight of the festival will be a performance by acclaimed Romanian opera singer Mrs. Georgiana Costea Gluga, said a press release issued here on Monday.

In preparation for the event, officials from the Pakistan Romania business Council (PRBC), led by Advisor and Chief Operating Officer Mr. Atif Farooqi and Chairman Mr. Sohail Shamim Firpo, called on General Manager ptv Sindh, Mr. Amjad Hussain Shah, to discuss extensive media coverage.

During the meeting, PRBC officials and Mr.

Shah explored ways to ensure extensive media coverage for the event. Shah expressed PTV’s commitment to supporting the initiative, saying, “We are excited to partner with PRBC in showcasing the cultural bond between Pakistan and Romania. This event will undoubtedly bring our nations closer together through the universal language of music and art.”

Atif Farooqi underscored the significance of the collaboration, noting, “This partnership with PTV Sindh will play a pivotal role in highlighting the rich cultural exchange between Pakistan and Romania

. We look forward to a successful collaboration that strengthens the bond between our nations.”

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurd ..

Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi

14 minutes ago
 UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initi ..

UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women

29 minutes ago
 NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may de ..

NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..

44 minutes ago
 Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup succes ..

Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai

44 minutes ago
 XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews ..

XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews status of investment strategy

44 minutes ago
 Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61s ..

Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61st International Art Exhibition ..

44 minutes ago
Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment ..

Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy

51 minutes ago
 DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join fo ..

DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join forces to set new event catering ..

1 hour ago
 UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leade ..

UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leadership’s vision, confirms pio ..

1 hour ago
 Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fibe ..

Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fiber laser for medical, industria ..

2 hours ago
 ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry v ..

ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry visa regulations

2 hours ago
 MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decision ..

MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decisions on Electronic Invoicing Syst ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan