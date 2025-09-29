Sargodha University conducts media literacy training for faculty

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Human Resource Development Centre, University of Sargodha, organised a media literacy training session titled 'Media Literacy in Digital Age: Awareness, Ethics & Action' for faculty members, aimed at fostering responsible media engagement in the digital era.

The training session was inaugurated by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Sarwar Awan as chief guest. He stated that in today’s digital era, media greatly shapes public perception, with challenges like polarization and misinformation. He added that fostering critical thinking, promoting diverse information sources, and encouraging fact-checking are key to countering these challenges.

During the workshop, Prof Dr Sawera Mujib Shami, Chairperson Department of Digital Media, University of the Punjab, served as the master trainer. She delivered a comprehensive lecture on media literacy fundamentals, core values and challenges. She said that the evolution of digital media in Pakistan has transformed the production, distribution, and consumption of information.

She added that understanding content virality, misinformation flows, censorship dynamics, and ethical considerations is crucial in analysing contemporary media ecosystems.

Prof Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah, Chairman Department of Communication and Media Studies, said that Pakistan’s media environment is increasingly fragmented, with sensationalism and selective news consumption shaping public debate. He stated that understanding platform specific dynamics, ethical standards, and critically evaluating content can help navigate these complexities.

Director HRDC Amjad Hussain Janjua, in his remarks, highlighted that equipping faculty and staff with critical digital skills is essential for fostering a more informed and responsible society.

Participants actively engaged in discussions on the evolving role of media in Pakistan and strategies to address its emerging challenges.