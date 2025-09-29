Open Menu

ITP Officer Injured In Car Accident; CTO Orders Immediate Action

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ITP officer injured in car accident; CTO orders immediate action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) An Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) officer, ASI Saleem, was seriously injured after being hit by a Honda City car while on duty at Srinagar Highway near Police Line Turn.

An official told APP on Monday that the vehicle involved in the accident, along with its driver Naheed Akhtar, was taken into custody and shifted to Shams Colony Police Station.

He said ASI Saleem was immediately shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical treatment, where doctors provided urgent care.

He said all possible measures are being taken to ensure the best medical facilities for the injured officer.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) , Capt (retd) Hamza Humayun, took immediate notice of the incident and ordered strict legal action against those responsible. He directed that every possible medical facility be ensured for the injured officer, adding: “These officers are my family, and I stand with them in their time of pain and hardship."

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurd ..

Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi

14 minutes ago
 UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initi ..

UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women

29 minutes ago
 NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may de ..

NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..

44 minutes ago
 Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup succes ..

Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai

44 minutes ago
 XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews ..

XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews status of investment strategy

44 minutes ago
 Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61s ..

Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61st International Art Exhibition ..

44 minutes ago
Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment ..

Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy

50 minutes ago
 DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join fo ..

DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join forces to set new event catering ..

1 hour ago
 UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leade ..

UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leadership’s vision, confirms pio ..

1 hour ago
 Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fibe ..

Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fiber laser for medical, industria ..

2 hours ago
 ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry v ..

ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry visa regulations

2 hours ago
 MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decision ..

MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decisions on Electronic Invoicing Syst ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan