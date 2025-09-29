ITP officer injured in car accident; CTO orders immediate action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) An Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) officer, ASI Saleem, was seriously injured after being hit by a Honda City car while on duty at Srinagar Highway near Police Line Turn.

An official told APP on Monday that the vehicle involved in the accident, along with its driver Naheed Akhtar, was taken into custody and shifted to Shams Colony Police Station.

He said ASI Saleem was immediately shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical treatment, where doctors provided urgent care.

He said all possible measures are being taken to ensure the best medical facilities for the injured officer.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) , Capt (retd) Hamza Humayun, took immediate notice of the incident and ordered strict legal action against those responsible. He directed that every possible medical facility be ensured for the injured officer, adding: “These officers are my family, and I stand with them in their time of pain and hardship."

