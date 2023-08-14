Open Menu

APHC-AJK Cuts Cake To Celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2023 | 03:10 PM

APHC-AJK cuts cake to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC) chapter organized an event in Islamabad to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day on Monday(Aug 14).

According to Kashmir Media Service, The event was presided over by APHC-AJK Convener Mahmood Ahmed Sagjar.

Hurriyat leaders were also present on the occasion.

Mehmood Ahmed Sagar congratulated the government of Pakistan, the armed forces, and the people of Pakistan on the happy occasion.

He said that the hearts of the Kashmiri people throb in unison with the hearts of the Pakistani people.

The Hurriyat leaders said that a strong and prosperous Pakistan was the guarantor of the freedom of Kashmir.

On the occasion, a special prayer was offered for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan and the early freedom of IIOJK.

Finally, a cake was cut to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Chairman Israr Ahmad and Deputy Chairman Qazi Imran in a joint statement vowed to accomplish the mission of the Quaid of Kashmiri people, Syed Ali Gilani, by getting Jammu and Kashmir freed from Indian occupation and acceding it to Pakistan.

