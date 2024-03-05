Open Menu

APHC Appealed Kashmiris To Observe Complete Shutdown On Modi’s Visit On Mar 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM

APHC appealed Kashmiris to observe complete shutdown on Modi’s visit on Mar 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJ&K), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the Kashmiri people to observe complete shutdown on the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s visit to the territory on 7 March (Thursday) to convey a message that they reject India’s illegal hold of their homeland.

The APHC AJK Chapter Convenor Mehmood Ahmed Sagar, General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen and Secretary Information Imtiaz Wani message from Islamabad termed the visit of Narendra Modi to the territory a cruel joke with the people of Kashmir, said a press release here on Tuesday.

They said the RSS-backed fascist Modi regime has broken all the records of brutality and has usurped all the basic rights of the Kashmiri masses.

The APHC leaders maintained that the scrapping of Article 370 and 35-A was a direct attack on the basic rights of the Kashmiri people and a blatant violation of the international law. Since 5 August 2019 when special status of IIOJK was revoked, Kashmiris are not only under siege but Indian forces’ personnel have intensified their atrocities in the occupied territory, they said.

The leaders said since 5 August 2019, brutal Indian troops have martyred over thousands innocent Kashmiris, most of them in fake encounters. “Over twenty thousand people including political leaders, human rights activists, journalists and innocent youth have been arrested and implicated in fake cases.

To cripple the Kashmiris economically, Indian forces’ personnel have destroyed hundreds of houses and other structures during this period. Indian forces have also injured over thousands Kashmiris by using of brute force since 2019,” they said.

APHC leaders pointed out that besides committing heinous crimes against humanity, Modi regime has hatched numerous conspiracies to change the demography of IIOJK. They said the RSS is hell-bent to turn Kashmir into graveyard and settle Hindu goons in the territory.

APHC leaders urged the transporters, traders and other segments of the society to observe complete strike on March 07 and demonstrate unity to give a message to Narendra Modi that they will never accept Indian occupation and will continue their freedom struggle till it reached its logical end.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack Islamabad Prime Minister Hurriyat Conference Narendra Modi Visit Sagar Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir March August 2019 All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new governmen ..

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government

55 minutes ago
 Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office ..

Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

13 hours ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

13 hours ago
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

13 hours ago
 US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ..

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

13 hours ago
 HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

13 hours ago
 Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belo ..

Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..

13 hours ago
 Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

13 hours ago
 Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Rus ..

Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan