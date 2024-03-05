APHC appealed Kashmiris to observe complete shutdown on Modi’s visit on Mar 7

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJ&K), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the Kashmiri people to observe complete shutdown on the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s visit to the territory on 7 March (Thursday) to convey a message that they reject India’s illegal hold of their homeland.

The APHC AJK Chapter Convenor Mehmood Ahmed Sagar, General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen and Secretary Information Imtiaz Wani message from Islamabad termed the visit of Narendra Modi to the territory a cruel joke with the people of Kashmir, said a press release here on Tuesday.

They said the RSS-backed fascist Modi regime has broken all the records of brutality and has usurped all the basic rights of the Kashmiri masses.

The APHC leaders maintained that the scrapping of Article 370 and 35-A was a direct attack on the basic rights of the Kashmiri people and a blatant violation of the international law. Since 5 August 2019 when special status of IIOJK was revoked, Kashmiris are not only under siege but Indian forces’ personnel have intensified their atrocities in the occupied territory, they said.

The leaders said since 5 August 2019, brutal Indian troops have martyred over thousands innocent Kashmiris, most of them in fake encounters. “Over twenty thousand people including political leaders, human rights activists, journalists and innocent youth have been arrested and implicated in fake cases.

To cripple the Kashmiris economically, Indian forces’ personnel have destroyed hundreds of houses and other structures during this period. Indian forces have also injured over thousands Kashmiris by using of brute force since 2019,” they said.

APHC leaders pointed out that besides committing heinous crimes against humanity, Modi regime has hatched numerous conspiracies to change the demography of IIOJK. They said the RSS is hell-bent to turn Kashmir into graveyard and settle Hindu goons in the territory.

APHC leaders urged the transporters, traders and other segments of the society to observe complete strike on March 07 and demonstrate unity to give a message to Narendra Modi that they will never accept Indian occupation and will continue their freedom struggle till it reached its logical end.