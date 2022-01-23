APHC expresses concern over detainees' plight in jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) expressed its grave concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, languishing in Indian infamous jails and within the occupied territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar on Sunday showed apprehensions about the well-being of the illegally incarcerated Hurriyat leaders and activists, who are suffering from multiple ailments, and their lives have been made more vulnerable to any untoward eventuality amid fast spreading COVID-19 pandemic in Indian jails, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He hailed the steadfastness and strong commitment displayed by the illegally detained leaders, said that the freedom-loving people of Kashmir had full faith in the Hurriyat leadership and they were keenly watching the Indian nefarious designs to sabotage the indigenous freedom movement.

The spokesman categorically rejected any election process as a substitute to the internationally recognised right to self-determination for which the people of Kashmir have rendered unprecedented sacrifices.

He saluted the young as well as the seasoned leadership, including APHC Chairman Masarat Aalam Butt, Vice Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Dr Shafi Shariati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fahmida Sofi, Dr Gh Muhammad Butt, Ayaz Akbar, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahamad Dar, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Merajuddin Kalwal, Muhammad Yousaf Mir, Muhammad Yousaf Falahi, Maqsood Ahamad Butt, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, M Ayoub Mir, M Ayoub Dar, Showkat Ahmad Khan and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, lodged in different jails of India and the territory.

The APHC spokesman urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other international organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to put pressure on India to allow them to visit the Indian jails and take on spot account of the pathetic conditions of the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders. Citing the living example of custodial disappearance of Zia Mustufa, who was taken away from Kot Bhalwal jail, Jammu, and killed in a fake encounter in Poonch, he urged the human rights organizations to charge a criminal case against India for its involvement in custodial killings in fake encounters in the occupied territory.