APP Reporter Seriously Injured In Pre-dawn Attack

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:30 AM

APP reporter seriously injured in pre-dawn attack

Senior Sports Reporter of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Peshawar Bureau, Ijaz Ahmed Khan sustained serious head injury in a pre-dawn attack near Northern Bypass in the limits of Khazana Police Station here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Senior Sports Reporter of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Peshawar Bureau, Ijaz Ahmed Khan sustained serious head injury in a pre-dawn attack near Northern Bypass in the limits of Khazana Police Station here on Wednesday.

He was rushed to a hospital by his relatives, where he got stitches on his head. He was now stable.

According to Ijaz, he was intercepted by two motorcyclists close to his home on main Peshawar-Charsadda Road near Northern Bypass at the time of Sehri. They asked him about his profession.

When he told them that he was a sports journalist working at APP Peshawar Bureau, one of them hit him on head with some hard thing leaving him unconscious. They attackers then escaped while he was rushed to the hospital by his relatives.

He told APP that he had no enmity with anyone and reported the incident to Khazana Police Station.

Meanwhile, the journalists community of Khyber Pakthunkhwa have expressed deep concerns over the attack on a senior journalist and demanded the police authorities to ensure early arrest of attackers.

