Army Chief Hosts Iftar Dinner For Pakistan Cricket Team
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 11:54 PM
Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Monday hosted an Iftar Dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team at Army House Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Monday hosted an Iftar Dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team at Army House Rawalpindi.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Pakistan Cricket Team underwent and concluded physical training at Army School of Physical Training (ASPT) camp in Kakul, Abbottabad.
Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi along with PCB officials also attended the Iftar.
The COAS while talking with the players wished them all the best in their future endeavours.
The cricketers thanked COAS for the excellent training provided to them at Kakul and the role Army plays in supporting the games in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclipse
Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends record streak
Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families
Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers ordered in Cantt
PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA
Enthusiastic reception for newly elected MNA, deputy speaker KP assembly in Chit ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town36 minutes ago
-
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation36 minutes ago
-
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation36 minutes ago
-
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia36 minutes ago
-
Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families36 minutes ago
-
Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers ordered in Cantt1 hour ago
-
PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA1 hour ago
-
Enthusiastic reception for newly elected MNA, deputy speaker KP assembly in Chitral1 hour ago
-
AC fine shopkeepers for overcharging items1 hour ago
-
Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with murder2 hours ago
-
SIDA advises cotton, rice farmers to start late sowing due to water shortage2 hours ago
-
Ashrafi commends PM's Saudi visit for strengthening economic ties2 hours ago