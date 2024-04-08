Open Menu

Army Chief Hosts Iftar Dinner For Pakistan Cricket Team

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 11:54 PM

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Monday hosted an Iftar Dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team at Army House Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Monday hosted an Iftar Dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team at Army House Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Pakistan Cricket Team underwent and concluded physical training at Army School of Physical Training (ASPT) camp in Kakul, Abbottabad.

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi along with PCB officials also attended the Iftar.

The COAS while talking with the players wished them all the best in their future endeavours.

The cricketers thanked COAS for the excellent training provided to them at Kakul and the role Army plays in supporting the games in Pakistan.

