Around one million tourists visit GB so far: Tourism Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Tourism Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Nasir Ali Khan on Tuesday said around one million tourists had visited Gilgit-Baltistan during current season to enjoy its scenic view of mountains and cold weather conditions.

Talking to ptv news, he said that a million of tourists including foreign and local expected to visit in upcoming days adding that launching of new Air Safari bus service would also promote tourism.

Replying to a question, the minister said that the government was taking various steps for the promotion of tourism and generating maximum revenue for the development of this area.

He reiterated that this year a huge number of foreign tourists would visit GB due to the Air Safari Bust service and other facilities.

He also appreciated the efforts of PTV for the promotion of tourism sector.

The minister said that Prime Minster Imran Khan was taking keen interest for the promotion of tourism sector in this area to reduce the pressure of unemployment.

GB government has taken serious steps for the strictly implementation of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and pollution free facilities also being provided to tourists.

He said that green, neat and clean and peaceful GB is top priority of the incumbent government.

Rescue 1122, health departments, hotel managers and tour operators have been trained to follow safety protocols in GB, he added.

Most hotels staff has been vaccinated and have been instructed not to allow people above the age of 50 who are not vaccinated.