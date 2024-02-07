Arrangements completed for General Election 2024 in Faisalabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in collaboration with other departments has completed all necessary arrangements to hold General Election 2024 in a free, fair and transparent manner in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in collaboration with other departments has completed all necessary arrangements to hold General Election 2024 in a free, fair and transparent manner in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of Election Commission Faisalabad said here on Wednesday that there were 10 national assembly and 21 provincial assembly seats in Faisalabad district and polling in these Constituencies would commence sharp at 8 a.m. on Thursday (February 08, 2024) which would remain continue up to 5 p.m.

He said that 863 were in the run for General Election 2024 for 31 seats from Faisalabad. However, real contest would occur in all constituencies between the PML-N, PPP and independent candidates claiming to be supported by the PTI.

He said that 277 candidates would contest elections from national assembly seats including 25 candidates in NA-95 (Faisalabad-I), 24 in NA-96 (Faisalabad-II), 22 in NA-97 (Faisalabad-III), 20 in NA-98 (Faisalabad-IV), 25 in NA-99 (Faisalabad-V), 15 in NA-100 (Faisalabad-VI), 33 in NA-101 (Faisalabad-VII), 40 in NA-102 (Faisalabad-VIII), 45 in NA-103 (Faisalabad-IX) and 28 candidates in NA-104 (Faisalabad-X).

Similarly, 586 candidates would contest general election from provincial assembly seats of the district including 17 candidates in PP-98 (Faisalabad-I), 31 in PP-99 (Faisalabad-II), 30 in PP-100 (Faisalabad-III), 36 in PP-101 (Faisalabad-IV), 19 in PP-102 (Faisalabad-V), 26 in PP-103 (Faisalabad-VI), 29 in PP-104 (Faisalabad-VII), 22 in PP-105 (Faisalabad-VIII), 32 in PP-106 (Faisalabad-IX), 32 in PP-107 (Faisalabad-X), 13 in PP-108 (Faisalabad-XI), 21 in PP-109 (Faisalabad-XII), 26 in PP-110 (Faisalabad-XIII), 23 in PP-111 (Faisalabad-XIV), 37 in PP-112 (Faisalabad-XV), 26 in PP-113 (Faisalabad-XVI), 41 in PP-114 (Faisalabad-XVII), 33 in PP-115 (Faisalabad-XVIII), 30 in PP-116 (Faisalabad-XIX), 25 in PP-117 (Faisalabad-XX) and 37 candidates in PP-118 (Faisalabad-XXI).

He said that there were total 5297,899 registered voters in Faisalabad including 2841,085 males and 2456,814 females. He said that 514641 registered voters including 277868 males and 236773 females would exercise their vote power on Thursday in NA-95, PP-98 and PP-99 where the ECP established 323 polling stations including 106 polling stations for men, 102 for women and 115 combined.

Similarly, total 562891 voters including 302459 males and 260422 females would cast their votes in NA-96, PP-100 and PP-101 where 345 polling stations were established to facilitate the voters including 126 polling stations for men, 123 for women and 96 polling stations combined.

In NA-97, PP-102 and PP-103, total 491703 voters including 272265 males and 219438 females would cast their votes in favor of their favorite candidates and for this purpose, the ECP established 341 polling stations in these constituencies including 101 polling stations for men, 101 for women and 139 combined.

He further said that total 579457 registered voters including 312431 males and 267026 females would exercise their vote power in NA-98, PP-104 and PP-105 where 378 polling stations were established including 156 polling stations for men, 152 for women and 70 combined.

In NA-99, PP-106 and PP-107, total 491437 voters including 265019 males and 226418 females would elect their favorite candidates on Thursday and the ECP had established 392 polling stations including 172 polling stations for men, 164 for women and 56 combined in these constituencies.

He said that there were 507880 registered voters including 274365 males and 233515 females in NA-100, PP-108 and PP-109 where 377 polling stations were setup including 176 polling stations for men, 163 for women and 38 combined.

Likewise, 393 polling stations were established in NA-101, PP-113 and PP-114 including 201 polling stations for men, 182 for women and 10 combined and total 535081 registered voters including 280093 males and 254988 females would cast their votes in these constituencies.

In NA-102, PP-115 and PP-116, total 541653 registered voters including 288702 males and 252951 females would elect their favorite candidates during General Elections 2024 and the ECP established 377 polling stations in these constituencies including 184 polling stations for men, 176 for women and 17 combined stations.

In NA-103, PP-117 and PP-118, total 544638 registered voters including 289239 males and 255399 females would cast their votes and the ECP set up 386 polling stations in these constituencies including 191 polling stations for men, 189 for women and 6 combined stations.

Similarly, total 528518 registered voters including 278634 males and 249884 females would exercise their vote power in NA-104, PP-110, PP-111 and PP-112 where 375 polling stations were established including 197 polling stations for men, 170 for women and 8 combined stations, he added.

He said that polling material had been handed over to the polling staff in addition to making tight security arrangements at all polling stations across the district.

He said that all contesting candidates and their supporters were directed to ensure implementation on Election Code of Conduct in letter and spirit. They were also directed to avoid from setting up their election camps within 400 meters radius of the polling stations in rural areas and within 100 meter radius in congested urban areas, he added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that the central control room was made functional at DC Complex where sufficient staff would perform duty round the clock and take prompt action in case of any election related emergency.

He said that oversized banners, posters and flexes were removed from all parts of the district whereas international observers also reached Faisalabad to observe free, fair and transparent elections.

Police spokesman said that the ECP had established total 3687 polling stations in the district where 475 polling stations were declared most sensitive, 1695 sensitive. The police department had made tight security arrangements for these polling stations by deputing more than 16900 security personnel whereas dolphin force, elite force and quick response force would remain active and ensure thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas to avert any untoward incident before its occurrence, he added.

He said that CCTV cameras were installed in all sensitive and most sensitive polling stations to monitor movement of suspects whereas Rangers and Pak army troops would also remain alert to deal with any emergency on polling day.

Police spokesman further said that 5 traffic DSPs, 88 senior traffic wardens, 487 traffic wardens, 12 senior traffic assistants and 208 traffic assistants were also deputed to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic to facilitate the people on Election Day.

The Rescue 1122 also erected 134 posts across the district where 37 ambulance vehicles and 116 motorbike ambulances would remain alert on Election Day. More than 800 rescuers along with 1376 scouts would perform duty to provide rescue facilities on polling day, a spokesman of Rescue 1122 said.