Published March 26, 2024

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha has stated that museums strengthen the interest in local and international history and promote goodwill among cultures and nations

They provide a chronological sequence of events from the distant past to the near future.

The Bahawalpur Museum plays a significant role in promoting community development and research, and after the addition of rare artifacts acquired during excavations at the historical site of Ganweriwala, the museum will gain another identity along with the region.

Once the excavation process is complete, these artifacts will not only be displayed in the Bahawalpur Museum but will also be further enhanced in the displays according to the demands of the present era.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha expressed these thoughts during his visit to the museum.

Director Museum Muhammad Zubair Rubani briefed Nadir Chatha on the museum's historical background, recently completed development projects, the Museum's scheme of display, and the cultural and literary activities, seminars, and conferences held here.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division showed special interest in the ancient artifacts, manuscripts, and calligraphy galleries, stating that the museum's ancient artifacts gallery is the best reflection of socio-cultural development.

He mentioned that additional items related to the state, such as royal carriages and palanquins, will also be added to the Bahawalpur Museum, which are evidence of the grandeur and dignity of the state of Bahawalpur.

He said that the services of the Nawab of Bahawalpur are commendable for the establishment of Pakistan.

