Arts Council Board Meeting Held

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The meeting of the board of Management (BoM) of Punjab's Council of Arts Rawalpindi was held today at Council's hall.

Chaired by President BoM Saqib Rafique, the meeting discussed various issues of Rawalpindi Arts Council.

Members of the Board of Management also participated in the meeting.

The meeting also presented tribute to Batin Farooqi the city's well-known artist for receiving the Pride of Performance Award.

