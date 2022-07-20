UrduPoint.com

Asad Mahmood Examines Civic Amenities At Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Asad Mahmood examines civic amenities at Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway

Federal Minister of Communications Asad Mahmood paid detailed visit to Hakla- Dera Ismail Khan Motorway and reviewed civic amenities being provided to passengers at rest areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of Communications Asad Mahmood paid detailed visit to Hakla- Dera Ismail Khan Motorway and reviewed civic amenities being provided to passengers at rest areas.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was our responsibility to provide the best possible facilities to the passengers at Service Areas/Rest Areas of Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway at all times, adding that to this effect necessary steps are also being taken on top priority basis, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The minister also urged the NHA authorities to make the journey on the motorways and national highways safer and easier and also ensure the provision of necessary facilities to the travellers.

He said, the rest areas lacking basic facilities will be completed within the next three months.

Federal Secretary Communications/Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha and senior officials of Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority were also present on this occasion.

Asad Mahmood said, that after the implementation of the complete e-Tag system across the country, not only the toll collection system will become active on the motorways, but the traffic will also flow smoothly.

In the meantime, Federal Minister also inspected pace of work on Zhob Road Package-I from Yarik to Sagu highway. He desired to improve this road as per international standards. He said that the people of Dera Ismail Khan and the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will avail opportunities to cope with agricultural and economic development in the coming years.

