UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Criticizes Opposition For 'hypocrisy-based Politics' Over Pandemic

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 02:17 PM

Asad Umar criticizes opposition for 'hypocrisy-based politics' over pandemic

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said that second wave of COVID-19 had become dangerous and public gatherings were not only posed grave threat to the lives of the people, but were also a violation of the court orders that had imposed ban on such activities

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said that second wave of COVID-19 had become dangerous and public gatherings were not only posed grave threat to the lives of the people, but were also a violation of the court orders that had imposed ban on such activities.

Talking to a private news channel, he regretted that it had become a norm for the hypocratic opposition to give priority to political and personal interests before any public interest issues.

He said said coronavirus was a reality that was affecting human health everywhere, adding, precautionary measures were being taken all over the world to protect and prevent people from the virus.

He said the government had already issued a plan at the National Command Operation Centre meeting to deal with the situation, adding that all the provincial governments were bound to strictly implement the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Asad Umar said that these selfish rejected elements first spread the virus of corruption and now they were becoming the source of multiplying the virus by holding the public gatherings.

He said opposition parties' public meetings did not affect the government at all but PDM leadership should desist from playing with the lives of the poor.

He cautioned the political opponents that government would never allow anyone to challenge the writ of the state.

He said the law would take its course in case of the SOPs violations.

He further regretted that the opposition was not realizing its national obligations during the pandemic.

"Protecting the masses from the virus is the need of the hour rather than holding public gatherings," he stressed.

The government was making serious efforts for preventing the second wave of the virus in the country but the rejected elements were busy in doing Jalsa politics, he added.

Replying to a query, he said despite the over-burdened healthcare system in the country, the government had tackled the first wave of the virus in a very effective manner by improving government hospitals' infrastructure and successfully implementing the SOPs.

He also urged the public to adhere to with Covid-19 SOPs strictly and avoid unnecessary gatherings out of their houses.

Related Topics

Corruption World Asad Umar Poor Jalsa All From Government Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU chief says members to weigh Turkey sanctions

1 minute ago

Coronavirus cases worldwide top 65 million: AFP ta ..

1 minute ago

EU chief urges members to stay united in Brexit ta ..

1 minute ago

BBS decides not to promote adventure travel during ..

4 minutes ago

Three brick-kilns sealed in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Israel's Gantz, Finance Minister to Discuss Budget ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.