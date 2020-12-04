Asad Umar criticizes opposition for 'hypocrisy-based politics' over pandemic

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said that second wave of COVID-19 had become dangerous and public gatherings were not only posed grave threat to the lives of the people, but were also a violation of the court orders that had imposed ban on such activities

Talking to a private news channel, he regretted that it had become a norm for the hypocratic opposition to give priority to political and personal interests before any public interest issues.

He said said coronavirus was a reality that was affecting human health everywhere, adding, precautionary measures were being taken all over the world to protect and prevent people from the virus.

He said the government had already issued a plan at the National Command Operation Centre meeting to deal with the situation, adding that all the provincial governments were bound to strictly implement the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Asad Umar said that these selfish rejected elements first spread the virus of corruption and now they were becoming the source of multiplying the virus by holding the public gatherings.

He said opposition parties' public meetings did not affect the government at all but PDM leadership should desist from playing with the lives of the poor.

He cautioned the political opponents that government would never allow anyone to challenge the writ of the state.

He said the law would take its course in case of the SOPs violations.

He further regretted that the opposition was not realizing its national obligations during the pandemic.

"Protecting the masses from the virus is the need of the hour rather than holding public gatherings," he stressed.

The government was making serious efforts for preventing the second wave of the virus in the country but the rejected elements were busy in doing Jalsa politics, he added.

Replying to a query, he said despite the over-burdened healthcare system in the country, the government had tackled the first wave of the virus in a very effective manner by improving government hospitals' infrastructure and successfully implementing the SOPs.

He also urged the public to adhere to with Covid-19 SOPs strictly and avoid unnecessary gatherings out of their houses.