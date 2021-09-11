(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday stressed the need for following the principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to put the country on road to progress and development.

Addressing a seminar at Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) to mark the death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said the government was making efforts to transform the country into a welfare state in accordance with the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal where the rights of women and poor strata of society could be protected.

He also paid glowing tribute to Quaid-i-Azam for achieving a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-continent.

Regarding Afghanistan, Ashrafi said that India had been using Afghan soil against Pakistan for the last 20 years and now, due to changing scenario in Afghanistan, India had to lick the dust. He said that India had links with terrorist organizations and the world community was well aware on it.

He urged the world powers to take notice of Indian atrocities on grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and stop her from brutalities and atrocities.

He said that after the failure in Afghanistan, now India was conspiring against Pakistan by igniting sectarian violence.

He said, "We welcome the Taliban's stance of not allowing Afghanistan soil to use against Pakistan and other countries." Pakistan is a key facilitator country of peace in the region, he added.

Appreciating the NPT, he said the Trust was making commendable efforts to inculcate the achievements of national heroes in the younger generation, adding that promoting the ideology of Pakistan and the objectives of Pakistan Movement was also a praiseworthy mission of the Trust.

To a question about Dr Aafia Siddiqi, he said that there was no solid reason for United States against Dr Aafia to keep her behind the bars following the end of Afghan war.

To another question, Ashrafi urged the Ulema from various schools of thought tocooperate with Afghanistan for a durable peace as it would help strengthen tradeactivities in the region.