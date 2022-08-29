Ashrafi urges people to help flood victims without prejudice

UrduPoint.com

Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday urged the people to help the flood victims without any prejudice

Addressing the 'Paigham-e-Pakistan Ulema Conference' held at the Rawalpindi Arts Council and organized by the Punjab government in collaboration with International Islamic University Islamabad's Islamic Research Institute, he said people should set aside their religious and ethnic affiliation, and come forward for the assistance of the distressed people.

Shedding light on the significance of Paigham-e-Pakistan, the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said it was a complete doctrine which taught respect of other's sect and faith, while remaining in one's own religious domain.

It was signed by more than 15,000 Ulema, Mashaykh and religious scholars of all schools of thought in a bid to bring social, political and religious reforms in all segments of the society, he added.

He said the Paigham-e-Pakistan also determined the rights of minorities as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. "Our worship places should be used for mutual love and respect, and not for hatred or bigotry against each other," Ashrafi said.

He further said that in near future, another document titled 'Sahiban-e-Pakistan' would be launched on the rights of women in the light of the divine command and the constitution.

He credited the Pakistan Army for rendering their matchless services to save the lives and properties of the flood-ravaged people across the country.

Ashrafi said Pakistan's enemy wanted to destabilize the federation by creating division between the nation and the armed forces through fifth-generation warfare. "It is our national resolve to counter the propaganda being made against our security institutions through all possible means." He also reminded the hoarders and the profiteers about the wrath of Allah Almighty had they not amended their conduct, and asked them not to take advantage of the people's miseries as they were already in financial crisis due to torrential rains and flash floods in the country.

Responding to a question, he expressed dismay over former finance minister Shaukat Tarin's audio leaks, and said it was beyond comprehension that how a man who had been at a responsible position could direct the two federating units to write letters to the International Monetary Fund in a bid to sabotage the Federal government's deal with it.

He appreciated the Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi who did not pay any heed towards such a move that could bring Pakistan's economy on the brink of destruction.

The Paigham-e-Pakistan Conference was attended by a large number of renowned Ulema and Mashaykh renewing their pledge to defend the Pakistan Army from all propaganda, and help the flood-affected people with national and religious spirit.

