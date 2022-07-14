UrduPoint.com

Asim Azhar Over The Moon As 'Habibi' Crosses 1.6 Million YouTube Views In Just 2 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Acclaimed singer Asim Azhar thanked fans as his latest track 'Habibi' crossed 1.6 million views in just 2 days, also trends on YouTube music.

The Soneya starlet took to Instagram and expressed his feelings in a video message after his song received immense appreciation. Azhar thanked fans for the overwhelming response on Hibibi and also shared YouTube link for those fans who have not watched Habibi yet.

In another video shared by Azhar, the star can be seen jamming on his much-loved song with Merub Ali and others "Here's to all the love on Habibi you guys are showing" Azhar captioned the video.

He also confirmed that Habibi is currently trending on YouTube and TikTok "Trending on YouTube music, trending number 1 on TikTok"The vocal powerhouse also shared many TikTok videos made by fans on his mega hit song. Not only fans, celebrities also jumped onto the Habibi fever. Lollywood diva Hira Mani also grooved on much-talked-about song. While Zara Noor Abbas, Sajal Aly, Aima Baig and many others admired the track.

