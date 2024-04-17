Open Menu

Askari Tower Attack: ATC Withdraws Bailable Arrest Warrants For Khadija Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 06:17 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) withdrew bailable warrants for fashion designer Khadija Shah after she appeared in the court for Askari Tower attack trial proceedings on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) withdrew bailable warrants for fashion designer Khadija Shah after she appeared in the court for Askari Tower attack trial proceedings on Wednesday.

Khadija Shah, along with her counsel, appeared before the court following issuance of her bailable arrest warrants for skipping proceedings a day earlier. The fashion designer marked her attendance and assured the court that she would appear at each hearing of the case.

At this, ATC Judge Arshad Javed withdrew the bailable arrest warrants and adjourned further hearing until May 2.

The police also produced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Yasmin Rashid and Omar Sarfraz Cheema in the case after they were brought from jail.

Last year, Khadija Shah was released from jail after being granted bail in all cases related to the May 9 incidents.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Khadija Shah, PTI leaders, and workers for attacking Askari Tower during the May 9 riots.

