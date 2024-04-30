HoD directs to create awareness about dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Head of the District Monitoring Committee Engineer Qamar Ul islam Raja on Tuesday said that recent rains had increased the threat of dengue larvae spread which needed to be tackled on an urgent basis.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements along with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Hasan Waqar Cheema, Member Nation Assembly Malik Ibrar and Members Punjab Assembly, Raja Muhammad Hanif, Naeem Ijaz and Imran IIayss, he directed the officials of concerned departments to create awareness among people by organizing seminars, walks and other activities.

He directed the officials to display banners, and posters at important places in the city about the hazards of deadly diseases and organize a Truck meeting at the Tehsil level under the chair of provincial assembly members, adding the district administration must take the area MPA into the loop before conducting any anti-dengue activities.

Islam directed to devise arrangements for the drainage of stagnant rainwater as accumulated rainwater was a leading cause of dengue breeding.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner briefed the meeting that from January 1 to date, only four patients had been reported in the district that were sent to their homes after treatment while no patient was admitted to any health facility of the district.

He further briefed that indoor and outdoor surveillance was underway to check the breeding of larvae.