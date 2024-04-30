Open Menu

HoD Directs To Create Awareness About Dengue

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM

HoD directs to create awareness about dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Head of the District Monitoring Committee Engineer Qamar Ul islam Raja on Tuesday said that recent rains had increased the threat of dengue larvae spread which needed to be tackled on an urgent basis.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements along with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Hasan Waqar Cheema, Member Nation Assembly Malik Ibrar and Members Punjab Assembly, Raja Muhammad Hanif, Naeem Ijaz and Imran IIayss, he directed the officials of concerned departments to create awareness among people by organizing seminars, walks and other activities.

He directed the officials to display banners, and posters at important places in the city about the hazards of deadly diseases and organize a Truck meeting at the Tehsil level under the chair of provincial assembly members, adding the district administration must take the area MPA into the loop before conducting any anti-dengue activities.

Islam directed to devise arrangements for the drainage of stagnant rainwater as accumulated rainwater was a leading cause of dengue breeding.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner briefed the meeting that from January 1 to date, only four patients had been reported in the district that were sent to their homes after treatment while no patient was admitted to any health facility of the district.

He further briefed that indoor and outdoor surveillance was underway to check the breeding of larvae.

Related Topics

Assembly Dengue Provincial Assembly Rawalpindi January From Rains Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

2 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

3 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

3 hours ago
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

5 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

17 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan