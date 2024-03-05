Assistant Lineman Dies In Haripur After Falling From Electricity Pole
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Wapda lineman Tuesday lost his life when he was slipped from the electricity pole while performing maintenance work in Khalabat Haripur.
According to reports, Tashfeen Shah was working on an electricity pole in Khalabat, Haripur, utilizing an old ladder without proper safety equipment. Tragically, he slipped and fell, sustaining critical injuries. He was immediately shifted to the Trauma Center Haripur.
However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.
Despite efforts to save him, Tashfeen Shah succumbed to his injuries during the transfer from Haripur to Abbottabad.
Sources claimed that the absence of adequate safety equipment provided by Wapda. Tashfeen Shah's use of an old ladder, which was unable to bear his weight, led to the unfortunate accident.
People have urged Wapda and other authorities to investigate the incident and take necessary measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.
