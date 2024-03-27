Associate Adviser of Federal Ombudsman organizes Khuli Kachehri in Khipro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Associate Adviser to the Federal Ombudsman for Mirpurkhas region Engineer Muhammad Arif organized an open court “Khuli Kachehri” in Khipro city, where citizens filed complaints against HESCO, SSGC, NADRA and other departments. During the open hearing, some grievances were resolved on the spot while on other complaints the concerned officers and the applicant were called to the office.

Speaking in the open court, Engineer Muhammad Arif said the purpose of our coming here is to resolve public problems and complaints, and people who have any issue regarding any federal institution, they can redress their grievances by writing a request on a simple paper.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Khipro Altaf Mangi, RO HESCO Sanghar Sarmad Sultan, DSP Khipro Abdul Sattar Ujjan, Incharge NADRA Khipro Muhammad Qarar, Chief Municipal Officer Amanullah Khoso, officers from other departments and a large number of people were present.