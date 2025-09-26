Suspects involved in murder, attempt to murder arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Targeted search operation conducted within the jurisdiction of Mathra police station led to arrest of several suspects involved in murder and attempted murder.

The accused, involved in other serious crimes besides the recovery of drugs and weapons, was arrested.

According to the spokesperson of the Capital City Police Peshawar, under special directives from senior officers, a series of targeted search operations is ongoing to further improve the law and order situation and tighten the noose around criminal elements.

SHO Mathra Police Station, Malang Jan, conducted the targeted search operation in the areas of Sado Garhi, Garhi Sherdad, Sher Kalay, and surrounding localities.

During the operation, proclaimed offenders wanted in cases of attempted murder, drug trafficking, and other crimes, including facilitators providing shelter to these fugitives, were arrested.

At least 500 grams of ice, three pistols, and cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

Cases have been registered against the suspects, and further investigation is ongoing.

