Open Menu

Suspects Involved In Murder, Attempt To Murder Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Suspects involved in murder, attempt to murder arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Targeted search operation conducted within the jurisdiction of Mathra police station led to arrest of several suspects involved in murder and attempted murder.

The accused, involved in other serious crimes besides the recovery of drugs and weapons, was arrested.

According to the spokesperson of the Capital City Police Peshawar, under special directives from senior officers, a series of targeted search operations is ongoing to further improve the law and order situation and tighten the noose around criminal elements.

SHO Mathra Police Station, Malang Jan, conducted the targeted search operation in the areas of Sado Garhi, Garhi Sherdad, Sher Kalay, and surrounding localities.

 During the operation, proclaimed offenders wanted in cases of attempted murder, drug trafficking, and other crimes, including facilitators providing shelter to these fugitives, were arrested.

At least 500 grams of ice, three pistols, and cartridges were recovered from the suspects. 

Cases have been registered against the suspects, and further investigation is ongoing.

APP/fam

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

3 hours ago
 US organises UNGA event on migration reform

US organises UNGA event on migration reform

10 hours ago
 UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitari ..

UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitarian support

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Cham ..

UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Champion

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd mee ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd meeting of 2025

12 hours ago
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot

12 hours ago
 Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections ca ..

Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory

12 hours ago
 One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electroc ..

One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road

12 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

12 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

12 hours ago
 Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bila ..

Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan