Suspects Involved In Murder, Attempt To Murder Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 11:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Targeted search operation conducted within the jurisdiction of Mathra police station led to arrest of several suspects involved in murder and attempted murder.
The accused, involved in other serious crimes besides the recovery of drugs and weapons, was arrested.
According to the spokesperson of the Capital City Police Peshawar, under special directives from senior officers, a series of targeted search operations is ongoing to further improve the law and order situation and tighten the noose around criminal elements.
SHO Mathra Police Station, Malang Jan, conducted the targeted search operation in the areas of Sado Garhi, Garhi Sherdad, Sher Kalay, and surrounding localities.
During the operation, proclaimed offenders wanted in cases of attempted murder, drug trafficking, and other crimes, including facilitators providing shelter to these fugitives, were arrested.
At least 500 grams of ice, three pistols, and cartridges were recovered from the suspects.
Cases have been registered against the suspects, and further investigation is ongoing.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025
US organises UNGA event on migration reform
UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitarian support
UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Champion
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd meeting of 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot
Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory
One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road
Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop
Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK
Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspects involved in murder, attempt to murder arrested5 minutes ago
-
Mini-truck overturns in Dera, killing 11 from same family35 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri delegates seek UNHRC intervention in release of HR defenders35 minutes ago
-
Islamabad, northern KP rocked by 5.5 magnitude earthquake55 minutes ago
-
Pakistan pledges to counter non communicable diseases10 hours ago
-
PM given red carpet welcome on arrival in Washington DC to meet President Trump11 hours ago
-
Law Minister meets Chief Minister Balochistan11 hours ago
-
In digital age, newspapers still a credible source of information: Bilawal11 hours ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to advance mediation for sustainable peace12 hours ago
-
38th Senior Management Course officers visit CPO12 hours ago
-
Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory12 hours ago
-
One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road12 hours ago