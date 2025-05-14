CCP signs MoU with NAB to collaborate against bid rigging ,Collusive Practices

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in combating bid rigging, collusive tendering, and other anti-competitive practices in public procurement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in combating bid rigging, collusive tendering, and other anti-competitive practices in public procurement.

The MoU was signed at a formal ceremony held at CCP’s Head Office by Ms. Marryum Pervaiz, Secretary to the Commission, and Mr. Muhammad Tahir, Director General Operations NAB. Chairman CCP, Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, and Chairman NAB, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Nazir Ahmed Butt, witnessed the signing, along with senior officials from both organizations,said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The agreement sets a framework for joint efforts in information sharing, investigation, and technical collaboration. It includes mutual support in capacity-building, data access, identification of risk patterns, and enforcement strategies aimed at promoting transparency and safeguarding economic integrity.

Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu noted that while the federal PSDP for 2023–24 stood at Rs. 1,100 billion, provincial Annual Development Plans totaled around Rs. 1.559 trillion. Despite PPRA’s e-procurement system (EPADS), there is no robust mechanism to ensure transparency in public sector bidding, underscoring the need for regular monitoring of collusive practices.

He shared that CCP has developed advanced software to analyze large datasets and detect patterns of bid rigging and collusion.

Dr. Sidhu highlighted that accountability laws require criminal standards of proof, while the Competition Act operates on a civil standard, allowing action based on data patterns.

He stressed that inter-agency information sharing can boost deterrence and enable smarter enforcement. Dr. Sidhu also shared that CCP is leveraging modern digital tools and data analytics to enhance its enforcement capabilities and proactively identify anti-competitive behavior.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman NAB, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Nazir Ahmed Butt, commended Chairman CCP Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu for initiating institutional collaboration.

He stressed that corruption and collusive practices in public procurement are draining national resources and must be tackled with urgency.

He noted that NAB can benefit from CCP’s expertise in data analysis to detect cartelization, calling such practices “mega crimes” against the economy. Highlighting NAB’s authority to review government regulations, he expressed hope that CCP would assist in identifying and addressing regulatory gaps.

He reaffirmed the shared responsibility of both organizations to combat collusion and corruption and expressed confidence that the MoU would enhance their enforcement effectiveness.