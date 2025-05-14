DC adopts open-door policy for public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir has adopted open-door policy for speedy redress of public complaints.

The people presented their issues directly to the DC who attentively addressed each matter and issued immediate instructions to the concerned departments present on the spot.

He said that public service is top priority of Punjab government. Hence, all officers should provide timely and effective resolutions to public complaints.

No negligence or delay in addressing public grievances would be tolerated at any cost, he added.