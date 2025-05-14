Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 04 Paisa Against US Dollar

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 06:18 PM

The Rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.71 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.67

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.71 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.67.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.25 and Rs 283.75, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.72 to close at Rs 315.

93 against the last day’s closing of Rs 313.21, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.91, whereas an increase of Rs3.24 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 375.41 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 372.17.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 and 02 paisa to close at Rs 76.69 and Rs 75.11, respectively.

