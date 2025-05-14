Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 14 May 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
The following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.46 280.
42
GBP 377.14 372.67
EUR 317.16 313.37
JPY 1.9265 1.9039
SAR 75.58 74.69
AED 77.18 76.79
