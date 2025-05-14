Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 May 2025

The following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.46 280.

42

GBP 377.14 372.67

EUR 317.16 313.37

JPY 1.9265 1.9039

SAR 75.58 74.69

AED 77.18 76.79

APP/MSQ

