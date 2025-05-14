Open Menu

Putin To Hold Talks With Malaysian Premier

Published May 14, 2025

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks today with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

According to the Kremlin press service, the two leaders will "discuss key issues pertaining to the bilateral cooperation in politics, as well as trade and economy, outline further steps aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries."

Additionally, Putin and Ibrahim will "exchange views on pressing international and regional matters." Previously, the two leaders met in September 2024, in Vladivostok at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia and Malaysia share similar views on a number of international and regional issues, developing cooperation along the lines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In January 2025, Malaysia became a BRICS partner state.

At this time, Russia and Malaysia have concluded 20 cooperation agreements. According to Russian Ambassador to Malaysia Nail Latypov, by the end of 2024, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to about $2.5 bln. Russia’s main exports to Malaysia include crude minerals, oil and chemical products while Malaysia exports to Russia rubber, equipment and agricultural supplies.

