Putin To Hold Talks With Malaysian Premier
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks today with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim
MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks today with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
According to the Kremlin press service, the two leaders will "discuss key issues pertaining to the bilateral cooperation in politics, as well as trade and economy, outline further steps aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries."
Additionally, Putin and Ibrahim will "exchange views on pressing international and regional matters." Previously, the two leaders met in September 2024, in Vladivostok at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
Russia and Malaysia share similar views on a number of international and regional issues, developing cooperation along the lines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
In January 2025, Malaysia became a BRICS partner state.
At this time, Russia and Malaysia have concluded 20 cooperation agreements. According to Russian Ambassador to Malaysia Nail Latypov, by the end of 2024, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to about $2.5 bln. Russia’s main exports to Malaysia include crude minerals, oil and chemical products while Malaysia exports to Russia rubber, equipment and agricultural supplies.
Recent Stories
At least five killed in Quetta grenade attack on rally of PPP MPA Ali Madad Jata ..
Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea against telephonic conversation of I ..
PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot weather
Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL X matches
Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan
PSL X tickets go on sale while old tickets remain valid
PUC calls for 'Day of Gratitude' following national security triumph
NAB, CCP join forces to combat bid rigging, ensure fair competition
CCP signs MoU with NAB to collaborate against bid rigging ,Collusive Practices
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against US Dollar
Putin to hold talks with Malaysian premier
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 May 2025
More Stories From World
-
2nd Phase of Hajj Flight Operation: PIA’s median flight arrives in Jeddah with 305 pilgrims35 minutes ago
-
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister meets with Ambassador Hashmi45 minutes ago
-
First waste-to-energy plant in Central Asia to be built in Kyrgyzstan4 hours ago
-
Foreign Minister Araqchi calls for expansion of cooperation with Japan4 hours ago
-
6.0-magnitude earthquake mits Mugla, Türkiye4 hours ago
-
President Kais Saied demands top priority for social justice4 hours ago
-
DP World International League T20 Season 4 to commence on 'Eid Al Etihad'4 hours ago
-
Air Self-Defense Force trainer plane crashes in central Japan: govt4 hours ago
-
Chinese premier congratulates Canada's PM on assuming office5 hours ago
-
Belarus' HTP ready to promote cooperation between IT companies, Chinese business5 hours ago
-
Putin to hold talks with Malaysian premier4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Belgium envoy meets Russian, Japanese counterparts7 hours ago