ATC Awards Lifetime Imprisonment To Kidnapper

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 08:02 PM

ATC awards lifetime imprisonment to kidnapper

The Anti-Terrorism Court(ATC) on Tuesday sentenced lifetime imprisonment to a culprit of kidnapping for ransom and dacoity case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court(ATC) on Tuesday sentenced lifetime imprisonment to a culprit of kidnapping for ransom and dacoity case.

Shahbaz Ali was found guilty of kidnapping Sheryar Fawad after dacoity, in 2015, for ransom in the area of police station Tarnol.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abass pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,00,000 on Shahbaz besides one-year additional imprisonment if failed to pay the amount.

The ATC Judge issued non-bailable arrest warrants of two other accused Tariq Naveed alias Kodo and Farhad Ali absconded in the case while three other accused Naiz ul Haq, Iftikhar Ali and Muhammad Arif were acquitted over lack of evidence.

According to the prosecution, the accused had robbed 35 tolas gold and Rs 2,50,000 during the dacoity, adding, they also abducted the victim, and received a ransom of Rs 5 million for the safe release of the Sheryar of the demanded Rs 40 million amount.

