Responsibility of water supply, distribution in Gwadar city hander over to GDA

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) After the approval of the Balochistan Chief Minister, the responsibility of water supply and distribution in Gwadar city was formally handed over to the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) on Friday.

The aim of this decision is to eliminate the shortcomings in the existing water supply system in the city, improve the accountability process and ensure efficient and transparent delivery of water for the sustainable future of Gwadar.

According to the details, the GDA has been given the exclusive responsibility of water supply and distribution in the Gwadar City Master Plan Area,

While the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department has been limited to water management only in rural areas including Jiwani, Pasni and Ormara.