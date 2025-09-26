Government Employees Threaten Province-wide Strike From October
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 07:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) has warned of an indefinite strike across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa starting in October if their charter of demands is not accepted by the provincial government.
Addressing a meeting of the Coordination Council, AGEGA provincial chairman Wazirzada said that all government offices, including schools, colleges, municipal institutions, and other departments, will remain closed during the strike.
He demanded the restoration of the old pension system, immediate payment of a 30 percent Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA), withdrawal of recruitment announcements for daily-wage Class-IV employees, and the granting of job rights to property owners.
He further called for resolving issues related to the CP fund, converting CB funds back to GP funds, and addressing the financial crisis faced by local government institutions.
“The salaries of poor employees are at serious risk due to the financial difficulties of local bodies, and the CP fund has become a major problem for young teachers,” Wazirzada said.
He added that outsourcing government schools, colleges, and hospitals would not be accepted “under any circumstances” and urged the government to review its decision.
The AGEGA chairman criticized amendments to service rules and licensing issues for teachers, terming them unnecessary and unacceptable. He reminded the provincial government that before the budget, AGEGA leaders had been assured at the Civil Secretariat that employee-related issues would be resolved on a priority basis.
Wazirzada said that government employees and their families had played a key role in bringing the PTI government to power, yet their problems remain unresolved even after 13 years of PTI rule in the province.
He appealed to the Chief Minister, the Finance Advisor, and the Chief Secretary to engage with AGEGA to resolve employee grievances through an executive order.
“If our demands are met, millions of government employees will be grateful. If not, we will launch peaceful protests and a province-wide strike in October,” he warned.
