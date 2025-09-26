Aleem hopes NHA to earn Rs 500 bln annually

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to ensure an integrated audit system,improve financial discipline and adopt fundamental changes aimed at transforming the organization into a profitable, self-sustaining institution with an annual revenue target of Rs 500 billion.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the NHA Headquarters, the minister expressed satisfaction over the unprecedented increase of Rs 50 billion in NHA’s own resources within the past year, termed it a historic milestone as the authority will continue to increase it every year, said a press release.

Aleem Khan said that the release of funds in the name of patchwork and repair is being stopped because it is a cause of corruption. He clarified that now instead of repairing in pieces, new construction of the road will be undertaken so that it can have long-term benefits and proper utilization of funds.

He said that a coordinated and uniform policy should also be implemented for the "Right of Way" for commercial use of NHA land on both sides of motorways and national highways, which should be outsourced and reviewed every three months.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that there is a need for NHA to build its structure on the pattern of the corporate sector, take help from the private sector for qualified and professional experts and offer them attractive packages. He said that the performance of NHA officers will have to be evaluated according to the targets given and those who meet the targets will be awarded with cash incentives.

He issued orders to ensure permanent elimination of encroachments on NHA land and directed to focus their resources and attention on the implementation of new projects by their timely completion.

The Federal Secretary for Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority, besides senior officers, briefed the meeting and informed about the progress of the tasks given by the Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and work completed so far, accordingly.