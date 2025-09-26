Pak-Russian Joint Armies exercise Druzhba-VIII to continue till Sept 27

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Joint Exercise Druzhba-VIII between the Pakistan and Russian Armies is being conducted from September 15–27 in the Counter-Terrorism domain.

The Vice Chief of General Staff graced the ceremony as Chief Guest from the Pakistan side, while senior military officials from Russia were also in attendance, according to a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The troops from both countries displayed the highest standards of professional excellence during the exercise.

The exercise was aimed at refining drills, procedures, and techniques involved in counter-terrorism operations, with a focus on drone warfare, fighting in built-up areas, and countering improvised explosive devices through joint training. It also seeks to further strengthen the historic military-to-military relations between the two friendly countries, the news release added.

