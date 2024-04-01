Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To PTI Leader In Askari Tower Attack Case

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 11:15 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Mahmood Gujjar in the Askari Tower attack case

The court directed the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 to avail the bail relief.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict while allowing a post-arrest bail petition filed by Khalid Mahmood Gujjar at the conclusion of arguments by the parties.

The PTI leader had filed a post-arrest bail petition, stating that he had no link with the incident. He submitted that his custody was no longer required by the police for investigations and requested the court to grant bail.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Khalid Gujjar and other PTI leaders and workers for attacking Askari Tower during the May 9 riots.

