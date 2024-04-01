ATC Grants Bail To PTI Leader In Askari Tower Attack Case
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 11:15 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Mahmood Gujjar in the Askari Tower attack case
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Mahmood Gujjar in the Askari Tower attack case.
The court directed the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 to avail the bail relief.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict while allowing a post-arrest bail petition filed by Khalid Mahmood Gujjar at the conclusion of arguments by the parties.
The PTI leader had filed a post-arrest bail petition, stating that he had no link with the incident. He submitted that his custody was no longer required by the police for investigations and requested the court to grant bail.
The Gulberg police had registered a case against Khalid Gujjar and other PTI leaders and workers for attacking Askari Tower during the May 9 riots.
Recent Stories
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban
Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications
More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanmar-China joint operation
Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all received complaints
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes Iran consular annex in Syria
Minister for forming rapid response force to assist farmers in calamities
Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman visits residence of Ch Shujaat Hussain
Awais for switching imported coal-based power plants to local sources
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA56 seconds ago
-
Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications4 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all received complaints4 minutes ago
-
Minister for forming rapid response force to assist farmers in calamities3 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman visits residence of Ch Shujaat Hussain4 minutes ago
-
Awais for switching imported coal-based power plants to local sources4 minutes ago
-
Need stressed for extensive training within civil society organizations4 minutes ago
-
Foundation of India’s democracy under threat from BJP: NC3 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed in Hyderabad3 minutes ago
-
WASA stops taking Indus river water after examining high TDS1 hour ago
-
ASI arrested red-handed for taking bribe1 hour ago
-
Book 'Ruk Sindhi' must be taught in study circles , say Writers1 hour ago