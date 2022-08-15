UrduPoint.com

Atta Tarar Given 14-days Protective Bail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Atta Tarar given 14-days protective bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted protective bail to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Atta Tarar and instructed him to approach the concerned court within fourteen days.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by PML-N's Leader Atta Tarar through his counsel Qaiser Imam Advocate.

The petitioner had named federation and Police Station Qila Gujjar Singh Lahore as respondents in his bail case.

The petitioner stated that the police had raided his house a few days back in an FIR registered with Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station.

Attar Tarar said that he should be given an opportunity to appear before the relevant court. He contended that there was a risk of his arrest as the police had not been allowing him to appear before the concerned court.

He prayed the court to stop the police from arresting him and grant him a protective bail.

After listening arguments, the court granted protective bail to Atta Tarar and directed him to approach the relevant court within fourteen days.

It may be mentioned here that the Punjab Police had registered FIR against Atta Tarar with regard of torture on PTI's workers.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Police Station May FIR Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of inves ..

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of investment

47 minutes ago
 UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana ..

UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz by ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt ..

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt over Victims of Abu Sefein Chu ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022 ..

Vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022, According to a Counterpoint ..

1 hour ago
 STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st C ..

STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st Century Learning with Robotics ..

2 hours ago
 Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks argument ..

Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks arguments on bail plea

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.