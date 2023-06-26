Open Menu

Attack Of Thrips Mites, Whitefly Observed On Cotton Crops: Dr Amir Rasool

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Deputy Director Pest Warning Department Faisalabad Region Dr Amir Rasool has advised the cotton growers to conduct pest scouting of their crops twice in a week as attack of thrips mites and whitefly was observed in many parts of cotton areas

Addressing a farmers' day function arranged in Chak No.79 Faisalabad here on Monday, he said that due to increase in weather temperature and lack of humidity, thrips mites and whitefly became active and they attacked cotton crops in many parts of cotton belt.

These insects could cause colossal financial loss to the growers if immediately steps were not taken to control their attack, he said and advised the farmers to immediately consult cotton experts from their nearest agriculture office and start pest scouting twice in a week so that actual number of attacking pests could be estimated in the field.

He said that government was spending huge money for promotion of cotton. The subsidy was also announced for the cotton growers so that they could bring maximum space of their lands under cultivation of cotton.

He said that agriculture department had also launched a massive campaign to convince the farmers for cultivating cotton crops over maximum area of their lands.

In this connection, farmers' days were also being arranged at village level so that the growers could be motivated and provided necessary guidance and help for bumper cotton yield, he added.

He said that all divisional and district officers of agriculture (extension) department, pest warning and crop reporting service were active in the field. They were providing necessary guidance and technicalities to the growers so that input cost of cotton cultivation could be minimized for obtaining maximum production of the crop.

He advised the farmers to use latest technology for pest scouting so that they could control pest attack from the crops before its severity.

Deputy Director Pest Warning Headquarters Lahore Muhammad Haroon, Assistant Director Asrar Ahmad and Agriculture Officer Plant Protection Muhammad Bilal Yousuf also addressed the function while Assistant Director Information Faisalabad Muhammad Ishaq Lashari and others were also present in the function.

