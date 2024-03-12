Attaullah Tarar Assumes Charge As Minister For Information And Broadcasting
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday assumed charge as Minister of Information and Broadcasting.
Federal Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid along with other senior officers of the ministry welcomed the minister on his arrival at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Attaullah Tarar is a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) who was elected Member of National Assembly from Constituency NA-127 from Lahore in the February 8 elections.
After taking oath as Federal Minister in the President's House, today he assumed his duties in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
On his arrival at the Ministry of Information, Attaullah Tarar said the doors of the Ministry of Information would remain open for the journalist community.
He stressed the need for the promotion of positive and constructive journalism in the country and strengthening the relationship between the government and the media.
Attaullah Tarar said he will work together with the media to communicate the government's initiatives and policies to the people.
He remarked that the media played the role of a bridge between the people and the government and this role needed to be played in a better manner.
