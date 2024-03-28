Attaullah Tarar’s Success Notification From NA-127 Challenged
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2024 | 03:48 PM
The latest reports say that Samiullah Khan’s success from PP-145 has also been challenged before the Lahore High Court (LHC).
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar’ s notification of success from NA-127—a constituency in the provincial capital—was challenged before the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday.
The success of Samullah Khan from PP-145 was also challenged before the Lahore High Court.
Justice Sultan Tanveer of the Election Tribunal will hear both petitions, and a team including the Election Commission has been formed to represent the respondents in the electoral disputes.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the rival candidate of Ataullah Tarar during the general elections held on February 8.
Initially, Bilawal had objected to the success of Ataullah Tarar but later he went silent as they formed a coalition government.
